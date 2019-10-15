11-year-old arrested after allegedly robbing woman with machete: Regina police

Regina police are looking for a 19-year-old woman after an armed robbery on Monday evening.

At around 8:50 on Monday, October 14, police were sent out to investigate an armed robbery call. Police spoke to a 15-year-old girl who said she was told to go to a home on the 1400 Block of Queen Street.

When the girl entered the home, police said a 19-year-old woman pointed a gun at her and demanded her personal belongings as an 11-year-old boy threatened her with a machete.

When police arrived, they saw the 19-year-old woman leaving on foot but were unable to catch her.

Police said the 11-year-old boy and another male suspect were both arrested without incident. The victim's property was recovered inside along with two firearms, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.