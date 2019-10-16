Regina police looking for 3 youth, ages 11 and 12

Regina police are asking for help to locate three youth, all aged 11-years-old or 12-years-old.

Eleven-year-old Ryann Erickson was last seen around 9:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, October 15, police say. She was last seen in the 2000 block of Toronto Street in Regina.

Erickson is described as a young Indigenous girl, around 5'7, 120 pounds with straight shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She could be wearing a black sweater, black pants and black shoes with white bottoms.

Police say they don't believe Erickson has come to any harm, however she is a vulnerable person and they are hoping to confirm she is safe.

Parker Jobb is 11-years-old and was last seen at 7:55 p.m. on October 15. Police say she was last seen on the 1900 block of Ottawa Street in Regina.

Jobb is described as 5'0, 100 pounds with straight shoulder length black hair and black eyes. Police say she was wearing black pants and a pink and black sweater at the time.

Regina Police say Kayley Ponace, also known as Kyler, was last seen at the same time and place as Jobb. Twelve-year-old Ponace is described as 5'5, 140 pounds, thin with short, brown hair and brown eyes. Ponace was wearing black sweatpants and a black and red bunny hug.

Police say they don't believe Jobb or Ponace have come to any harm, but hope to locate both of them to ensure they are safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.