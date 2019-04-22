Regina police looking for man who allegedly attempted to abduct 9-year-old boy

Police in Regina are asking for the public's help identifying a man who reportedly tried to abduct a child.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Pasqua Street Sunday after a woman reported that a man had tried to abduct a nine-year-old child, according to a news release.

Police were told the two boys were playing outside when a man with a "crinkled" face wearing a red spring jacket, a black hat and black jogging pants tried to grab the nine-year-old around the waist.

Police said the suspect fled after the boy resisted and screamed. The boy was shaken-up, but unharmed, according to police.

The incident in believed to have occurred near a cluster of trees near railway tracks southeast of First Avenue N., around 7:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.