Regina police looking for video surveillance after 79-year-old woman assaulted

Regina police are looking for video surveillance after an elderly woman was seriously assaulted Thursday morning.

At 6:47 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, police were called to a report of an assault outside a business in the 500 block of Albert Street N.

Police found a 79-year-old woman who has been the victim of an apparent serious assault. The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A news release said the 79-year-old woman had left a restaurant just before 6:20 a.m. and was near a service station at the rear of the building when she was assaulted by a tall man.

A six-foot-tall man dressed in black hit her in the head with something he was carrying before running in a south-west direction. He has not be identified.

A couple found her lying on the ground and called police and EMS.

Regina police are looking for video surveillance in that area of 500 block Albert Street N in Regina. Police have some video already but are hoping to collect more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.