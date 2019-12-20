Regina police looking for video surveillance after 79-year-old woman assaulted
Police say the serious assault happened in the 500 block of Albert Street N. in Regina
Regina police are looking for video surveillance after an elderly woman was seriously assaulted Thursday morning.
At 6:47 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, police were called to a report of an assault outside a business in the 500 block of Albert Street N.
Police found a 79-year-old woman who has been the victim of an apparent serious assault. The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.
A news release said the 79-year-old woman had left a restaurant just before 6:20 a.m. and was near a service station at the rear of the building when she was assaulted by a tall man.
A six-foot-tall man dressed in black hit her in the head with something he was carrying before running in a south-west direction. He has not be identified.
A couple found her lying on the ground and called police and EMS.
Regina police are looking for video surveillance in that area of 500 block Albert Street N in Regina. Police have some video already but are hoping to collect more.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.