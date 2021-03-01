Regina police looking for suspect after man robbed of his car at gunpoint

The Regina Police Service is seeking help from the public after a man was robbed at gunpoint in northeast Regina, Sunday.

The incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street North.

Police say a man walked up to a driver and pointed a black handgun at him, instructing him to get out of the car.

The suspect then got in the car and drove south on Broad Street, police said.

The stolen car is a 2012 black Honda Accord, with damage to the front passenger fender.

Police describe the suspect as five-foot-10, wearing a black and white bandanna, a black hoodie and several rings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.