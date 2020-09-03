Regina police looking for mother, daughter missing for more than a month

The Regina Police Service is asking for help to find a 35 year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter.

Sharla Nicole Burns and Amarina Burns were last seen by family on July 31 at approximately 1 p.m. CST. They were seen in the 4000 block of 4th Avenue in Regina.

Police say there's no evidence the mother and daughter have been harmed but police would like to locate them to ensure the two are safe.

Six-year-old Amarina Burns is approximately 4'0", 50 pounds with a thin build. Police say she has long, straight blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sharla Burns is 35, approximately 5'6", 180 pounds with a medium build. Police say she has long, straight brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a tattoo on the back of her neck that says Amarina, a tattoo of red lips on her left shoulder and a tattoo of the word 'eternal' on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.