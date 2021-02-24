Regina police looking for missing woman

The Regina Police Service is looking for a woman who has not been in touch with family or friends "for an unusual amount of time" officials said.

Rose Molly Starr-Goforth, 34, of Regina was last seen on Saturday in the 1200 block of McTavish Street.

She was last seen wearing black pants, black boots and a red "Columbia" jacket.

There is no indication she has come to harm, police said in a press release, but her lack of contact with family is unusual for her and is concerning.

Starr-Goforth is described by police as five foot six, and weighing about 160 pounds.

She has long brown hair with brown eyes and crooked teeth, police said.

She also has pierced ears and tattoos including a tattooed bracelet on her left wrist, a heart and wings on her left shoulder and upper arm, and a skull and rose tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who has seen Starr-Goforth, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers.