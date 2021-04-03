Regina police looking for information on possible attempted abduction incident

The Regina Police Service said its investigating a potential abduction attempt after an event that occurred in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Police say on Friday at about 8:45 p.m. CST, officers were called to the area after a 22-year-old woman was approached by a suspicious man.

At about 7:30 to 7:45 p.m., in a park off the 4800 block of James Hill Road, the woman was walking with two children ages two and eight, police said. She told police she was approached by a man who started walking beside them and struck up a conversation.

The woman became concerned after the man's questions became increasingly personal and he then picked up the two-year-old, police said. The woman pulled the child from his arms and in spite of her efforts, he continued to walk along with the eight-year-old.

Police say at that point, other people noticed the woman's distress and intervened. The woman yelled for the eight-year-old to return to her and the child did. Police say the man continued walking away, heading westbound into the park.

Although no one was physically harmed in the incident, the woman was concerned for the safety of the children with her and police are investigating. Police say the man may have not had criminal intentions, but police would like to learn more about the event and make the community aware.

"At best, it was a frightening experience for the woman and the children with her; at worst, it may have been an overture to an abduction," police said in a release.

Police say the man is described as about 20 to 30 years old, between 5'11" and 6'0" with a thin build. Police say he is described as having a dark complexion, brown eyes and a short scruffy beard with a black hoodie pulled up over his head, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

