Regina police looking for 'bad batch' of drugs as 5 more overdose
19 people overdosed between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning
The Regina Police Service is asking for help in locating what it calls a "bad batch" of drugs after five more people overdosed between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Police say 14 others had overdosed between Friday and Sunday bringing the total to 19 overdoses between Friday and Tuesday morning.
RPS was asked to respond to 14 reports of drug overdoses over the weekend. Supt. Davies confirms our officers responded to 2 additional overdoses last night and 3 more this morning. <br><br>Investigators believe there is a ‘bad batch’ of fentanyl circulating in Regina. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/xef1hAIYW4">pic.twitter.com/xef1hAIYW4</a>—@reginapolice
In a 19-second video posted to Twitter, Supt. Lorilee Davies pleads for anyone with information to provide information to police or Crime Stoppers.
"You can remain anonymous and we won't ask any further questions, but if we are able to take this dangerous drug off the city [streets], it will have a huge impact on community safety," Davies said.
The tweet says police believe the tainted batch of drugs is fentanyl.
