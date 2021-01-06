Regina police looking for 14-year-old girl

Regina Police are asking for help from the public in locating a 14 year-old girl missing since Tuesday morning.

Abigail Squirrel is described as about 162cm tall, weighing about 54 kg, with a slender build. She has brown eyes and wavy, shoulder-length brown hair, with blonde highlights, but when last seen, she was wearing a dark tuque that has a wig with straight dark hair attached. She was also wearing a dark shirt, black pants and a black jacket.

Squirrel was last seen walking in the area of Spence Street in south Regina at about 11:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, January 5th.

Police said there is no evidence to indicate Squirrel has come to harm, but her caregivers and police are concerned for her safety and well-being. She does not have many contacts in Regina and there are concerns that she may choose to leave the city.

Anyone who knows where Abigail Squirrel may be is asked to contact the Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.