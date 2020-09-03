Regina police locate mother, daughter missing for more than a month

The Regina Police Service have located a 35 year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter who were earlier reported missing.

Police previously said the pair had last been seen by family on July 31 at approximately 1 p.m. CST.

Police said there was no evidence the mother and daughter had been harmed, but wanted to locate them to ensure they were safe.

A previous version of this story contained identifying information about the pair. That information was removed when they were found.