Regina police recruiting interpreters to help with language barriers

The Regina Police Service is trying to accommodate a diversifying city by recruiting language interpreters.

"If there's a language barrier it can be a problem in an investigation," said Les Parker, a spokesperson for Regina police.

Police are looking for people who are fluent in English and at least one other language.

Successful applicants would help with general interpretation and translate oral reports and written documents, among other things.

Les Parker, a spokesperson for Regina police, said interpreters would help both police and the public, especially newcomers who are learning English. (CBC)

Some of the languages police need help with include, Arabic, Mandarin, Somali, Turkish, Burmese and Ukrainian.

Parker said it's crucial for translators to be as fluent as possible so they can understand nuances, cadences and dialects non-fluent speakers might not understand.

"Those are the things that we may want to pick up on in an investigation that we might be unable to do with the resources we have," he said.

Applicants must have a clear criminal record and flexible availability. They would be used on an as-needed basis.

Knowledge of police terminology isn't mandatory, according to Parker, but would be helpful.

Those wanting to apply can fill out an application on the Regina police website.