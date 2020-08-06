Skip to Main Content
Regina police issue warrants for two men wanted for attempted murder
Regina police say the men are wanted after a shooting on Aug. 3.

Jessie Vaughan Gambler and Brendon Curtis Keewatin are both wanted by Regina police on charges of attempted murder. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

Regina police say five people face a variety of charges and two more people are wanted for attempted murder and firearms offences after a shooting. 

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Dewdney Avenue on Monday, Aug. 3, at about 9:48 a.m. CST after a report of a shooting. Officers found a 24-year-old man who appeared to be the victim of a shooting. He was taken to hospital. 

Police got a search warrant for a home on the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street. Officers seized several items including firearms and ammunition. 

Four people were charged after the search. A 33-year-old man and 20-year-old man are both charged with attempted murder, an 18-year-old man faces weapons and drug charges and the 24-year-old victim of the apparent shooting faces weapons and breach charges.

On Thursday, police said a 27-year-old man is now charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident and warrants are out for two others. 

Saskatchewan warrants have been issued for 28-year-old Jessie Vaughan Gambler of Grenfell, Sask., and 24-year-old Brendon Curtis Keewatin of Regina. Both are wanted for attempted murder and firearms charges. 

Gambler is described as male, about 5'1" tall and about 150 pounds with a thin build. He has black, multi-length hair, a goatee, moustache and brown eyes. Police say he has numerous tattoos, including "Gambler" on his right calf. 

Keewatin is described as about 6'2" tall and about 180 pounds with a thin build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Gambler's or Keewatin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

