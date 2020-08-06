Regina police issue warrants for two men wanted for attempted murder

Regina police say five people face a variety of charges and two more people are wanted for attempted murder and firearms offences after a shooting.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Dewdney Avenue on Monday, Aug. 3, at about 9:48 a.m. CST after a report of a shooting. Officers found a 24-year-old man who appeared to be the victim of a shooting. He was taken to hospital.

Police got a search warrant for a home on the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street. Officers seized several items including firearms and ammunition.

Four people were charged after the search. A 33-year-old man and 20-year-old man are both charged with attempted murder, an 18-year-old man faces weapons and drug charges and the 24-year-old victim of the apparent shooting faces weapons and breach charges.

On Thursday, police said a 27-year-old man is now charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident and warrants are out for two others.

Saskatchewan warrants have been issued for 28-year-old Jessie Vaughan Gambler of Grenfell, Sask., and 24-year-old Brendon Curtis Keewatin of Regina. Both are wanted for attempted murder and firearms charges.

Gambler is described as male, about 5'1" tall and about 150 pounds with a thin build. He has black, multi-length hair, a goatee, moustache and brown eyes. Police say he has numerous tattoos, including "Gambler" on his right calf.

Keewatin is described as about 6'2" tall and about 180 pounds with a thin build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gambler's or Keewatin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.