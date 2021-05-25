Regina police issue $2,800 COVID ticket to homeowner at 'noisy gathering'

Two people are facing tickets with $2,800 fines after separate incidents in Regina where police say people were found to be violating public health orders.

Police say both incidents violated the private gathering limits designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The first incident happened Friday night, shortly before midnight.

Police responded to a home on the 3200 block of Green Bank Rd. after getting a complaint about a "noisy gathering" with people allegedly screaming and fighting.

Officers issued the ticket to the homeowner after finding several people who didn't live there.

Under public health rules, indoor gatherings are restricted to immediate household members only.

The second incident was reported on Tuesday. Police responded to a home on the 1700 block of Quebec St. and found multiple people who didn't live at the address.

The ticket was issued to a resident of the home a short time later.

The tickets are $2,800 if the person wants to use the early payment option. People can also challenge the tickets in court.