Regina police issue $2,800 health order fine after stolen vehicle search leads to 'large gathering'

A stolen vehicle investigation led to a $2,800 fine for someone hosting a large gathering in Regina, police say.

The province has implemented a five-person limit on private indoor gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle Thursday around midnight, according to a news release from police.

They followed the vehicle to a home in the 1900 block of Wallace Street, where police say they found a "large gathering of people."

A resident of the home was given a $2,800 ticket under the Public Health Act as a result for violating rules that limit private indoor gatherings to five people.

Police say no one was charged over the stolen vehicle, as they weren't able to locate the driver.