Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

Regina police issue $2,800 health order fine after stolen vehicle search leads to 'large gathering'

A stolen vehicle investigation led to a $2,800 fine for someone hosting a large gathering in Regina, police say.

Province has implemented 5-person limit for private indoor gatherings

CBC News ·
Police issued a Regina resident a $2,800 COVID-19 ticket after stolen vehicle investigation led officers to a large gathering. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

A stolen vehicle investigation led to a $2,800 fine for someone hosting a large gathering in Regina, police say.

The province has implemented a five-person limit on private indoor gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle Thursday around midnight, according to a news release from police.

They followed the vehicle to a home in the 1900 block of Wallace Street, where police say they found a "large gathering of people."

A resident of the home was given a $2,800 ticket under the Public Health Act as a result for violating rules that limit private indoor gatherings to five people.

Police say no one was charged over the stolen vehicle, as they weren't able to locate the driver.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now