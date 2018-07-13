Regina police say dead motorcyclist was pursued by officer before fatal crash

The Regina Police Service has requested independent oversight of an investigation after a motorcyclist died in a crash after being pursued by a police vehicle.

On June 30, police reported that a man had died after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

On Friday, police released more details about the incident. The man who died was a 26-year-old from Grenfell, Sask., police said.

Regina Police Service Supt. Corey Zaharuk said Friday that around 4 p.m. on June 30, an officer in a police vehicle saw the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, driving with a passenger at the intersection of Park Street and Victoria Avenue.

The officer started following the motorcyclist and turned. The officer turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to pull the motorcycle over, Zaharuk said.

After a short drive involving a few turns, the motorcyclist stopped briefly and let off his passenger. The officer pulled in behind the motorcycle to conduct a traffic stop, Zaharuk said.

The motorcyclist sped off northbound on Park Street. Zaharuk said the officer saw how fast the motorcyclist was going and stopped the pursuit "in moments."

The motorcyclist continued north to the intersection of Park Street and Ninth Avenue, where the motorcycle collided with a truck, Zaharuk said. The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash.

Since the incident is being considered a pursuit, it's prompted Regina police to request the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer to oversee and review the investigation.

The police investigation continues in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, with oversight and review from the ministry, police said.