Regina police investigating Wednesday afternoon stabbing
Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was gravely injured on Wednesday.

CBC News ·
Regina police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Wednesday where they found an injured man. (CBC)

Regina police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon stabbing that left a man gravely injured.

They were called to the 300 block of Rae Street for reports of a stabbing.

There, they found a 48-year-old man who was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

