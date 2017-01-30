Regina police investigating Wednesday afternoon stabbing
Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was gravely injured on Wednesday.
Police found 48-year-old man injured on 300 block of Rae Street
Regina police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon stabbing that left a man gravely injured.
They were called to the 300 block of Rae Street for reports of a stabbing.
There, they found a 48-year-old man who was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.