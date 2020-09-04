Regina police investigating sudden death at hotel

Regina Police are investigating a sudden death at a local hotel.

Police, EMS and firefighters were called to the 3900 block of Albert Street on Friday morning.

Police say they were called at 5:55 a.m. CST to assist other services.

Three cruisers, EMS and a firetruck were at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott at 6:30 a.m. CST.

Regina police aren't saying whether the death was a man or woman, or the circumstances of it, at this time.