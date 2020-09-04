Skip to Main Content
Regina police investigating sudden death at hotel
Police, EMS and Regina firefighters were at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Regina on Friday morning.

CBC News ·
Police say they were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites on the 3900 block of Albert Street at 5:55 a.m. CST on Friday morning. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina Police are investigating a sudden death at a local hotel. 

Police, EMS and firefighters were called to the 3900 block of Albert Street on Friday morning. 

Police say they were called at 5:55 a.m. CST to assist other services. 

Three cruisers, EMS and a firetruck were at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott at 6:30 a.m. CST. 

Regina police aren't saying whether the death was a man or woman, or the circumstances of it, at this time. 

