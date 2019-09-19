Man shot near Regina General Hospital

Regina police say a man who was shot near the General Hospital early Thursday morning is suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police received reports of a possible gunshot on the 2200 block of Osler St. with a possible victim injury.

The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and confirmed he was shot on the same block.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.