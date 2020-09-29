Regina police investigating after man shot early Tuesday morning

Regina police say they are investing a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say officers were called to the 1100 block of Athol Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning. The caller told police there was an injured man after what sounded like a gunshot.

Officers found a 28-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and tried to control the bleeding, police said. EMS were called and took the man to hospital.

Police do not say how serious the injuries were, only that the man remains in hospital.

Police say the investigation continues and is asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.