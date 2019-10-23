Regina police investigating robbery at Empire Hotel

Regina police are investigating an early morning robbery at the Empire Hotel that ended up sending one person to the hospital.

Police were called around 12:40 a.m. to the historic hotel in the 1700 block of McIntyre Street for a report of a theft and assault in progress.

According to police, three men entered the hotel and then walked out without paying for their alcohol.

When staff members gave chase they ended up in a fight with the suspects.

Two staff members were injured with one being sent to the hospital.

There is no report of weapons being produced.

Police said the suspect, all described as males in their 30s, left the altercation heading west on 11th Avenue in a white SUV.