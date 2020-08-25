Regina police investigating Monday evening death

Regina police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on Monday night.

Police say that at 7:06 p.m. CST on August 24, EMS responded to a report of an injured person on the 1200 block of Cameron Street.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Regina Police Service said the investigation is ongoing, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.