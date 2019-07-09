Regina Police investigating man's death on Garnet Street

Police in Regina are investigating the death of a man on Garnet Street.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1300 block of Garnet Street for reports of a person in distress.

Upon their arrival, police found the man, who was not identified in a news release, unresponsive outside a house. Police said they confirmed the man's identity but will not release any details pending further investigation.

Paramedics were called and confirmed the man was dead.

Police did not locate anyone else on scene and are asking for the public's help in their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.