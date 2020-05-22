Regina police investigating man's death in Glencairn area

Regina police are investigating a man's death in the east end of the city.

Police said Friday morning that officers were at a scene on Fisher Street, between Seventh Avenue E. and Nagel Cresent.

One man is in custody and a female is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries believed to be related to the incident, police said.

Police said they do not believe there is any risk to the public and that more details will be released in the future.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.