Regina police charge 39-year-old with 2nd-degree murder after man's death Monday
Regina police charge 39-year-old with 2nd-degree murder after man's death Monday

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1200 block of Cameron Street.

Regina police are investigating the 10th homicide in Regina so far in 2020. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

Regina police have deemed the death of a man found on the 1200 block of Cameron Street a homicide. 

Police say officers and EMS responded to a report of an injured man on Aug. 24 around 7:06 p.m. CST. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by the police as 32-year-old Mathew Joseph Bossenberry from Regina. 

Police say officers arrested 39-year-old Ryan George Chevrier on Aug. 25 and charged him with second-degree murder. Chevrier was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m. CST. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing alongside Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

This is the 10th homicide in the city so far in 2020. There were nine homicides in the city in 2019. 

