Skip to Main Content
Regina police investigate alleged home invasion involving gun, bladed weapon

Regina police investigate alleged home invasion involving gun, bladed weapon

Regina police are looking for information regarding a home invasion reported Sunday night.

Incident happened on 1100 block of Rae Street

CBC News ·
Police say officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Rae Street around 9:00 p.m. for a reported gunshot sound and a break and enter. (Regina Police Service)

Regina police are looking for information regarding a home invasion reported Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to the 1100 block of Rae Street around 9:00 p.m. CST after reports of a gunshot sound and a break and enter.

During the incident, two men allegedly forced their way into a home wearing masks. 

Police say one of the suspects was carrying a gun while the other had a bladed weapon.

The suspects reportedly assaulted a man living in the home and stole money, electronics and cell phones. They then fled the scene in a red vehicle, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us