Regina police investigate alleged home invasion involving gun, bladed weapon

Regina police are looking for information regarding a home invasion reported Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to the 1100 block of Rae Street around 9:00 p.m. CST after reports of a gunshot sound and a break and enter.

During the incident, two men allegedly forced their way into a home wearing masks.

Police say one of the suspects was carrying a gun while the other had a bladed weapon.

The suspects reportedly assaulted a man living in the home and stole money, electronics and cell phones. They then fled the scene in a red vehicle, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.