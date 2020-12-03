Regina police investigating death of toddler

Regina Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl.

Police were called mid-morning on June 9 to assist other emergency responders at a home on the 2300 block of Retallack Street.

Police say that the young girl had been seriously injured after falling down a set of stairs. She was immediately transported by air to a hospital in Saskatoon.

The child died on the morning of June 13. She was a month shy of her third birthday.

Police are not releasing the girl's name. The Saskatchewan Coroners Office and the Regina Children's Justice Centre are investigating the death.