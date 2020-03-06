Regina police investigating death of man found on street in North Central
Regina police are investigating the death of a man who was found injured in North Central Thursday afternoon.
Man was found injured, but later died in hospital
Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Thursday to the 1,400 block of 6th Avenue about an injured person.
The injured man was taken to hospital but later died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.