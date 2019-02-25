Man allegedly robbed at Regina ATM by suspect with machete

Regina police are investigating after a man was allegedly robbed at an ATM by a suspect wielding a machete.

Police say it happened around 5:15 p.m. CST on Sunday on the 1900 block of Hamilton Street.

A man was using an at ATM when he was approached by another man who had a machete, according to a police news release.

Police didn't say what happened next or what was stolen, but they say the suspect took off on foot during the ordeal.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspect is described as about five feet 10 inches tall and medium build. He was wearing a black parka, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.