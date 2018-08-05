Regina police investigating alleged carjacking at knifepoint

A driver in Regina was attacked, then pulled out of their vehicle in an apparent carjacking on Saturday.

Police say the victim was parked on the 3800 block of Regina Avenue, a few blocks east of Pasqua Street, when it happened.

The suspect, carrying a large butcher knife, allegedly assaulted the victim, then pulled them from the vehicle.

The suspect hopped into the vehicle and drove off.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He wears glasses, and was wearing a baseball hat, red shirt and shorts at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina police or Crime Stoppers.