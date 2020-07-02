Regina police investigating after woman threatened with handgun

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding a man armed with a handgun after an incident on Wednesday night.

Police say on July 1 at about 8:41 p.m. CST, a man with a handgun tried to steal a cell phone from a woman in the parking lot of the Normanview mall.

About 20 minutes later at about 9:05 p.m. CST, police say the same man stole a bicycle from a different woman at 4th Avenue and McIntosh Street.

The man is described as about 20-years-old with short dark hair and a black baseball cap. Police say he was wearing jeans, a red muscle shirt and a red mask with flames on it around his mouth.

The handgun was black with diamonds or jewels on the handle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.