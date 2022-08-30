Regina police investigate after RCMP clothing, guns stolen from garage

Several items of RCMP-issued clothing, equipment, firearms and other items were stolen from a garage Saturday night, according to a news release from Regina police.

The homeowners saw their detached garage in the 3300 block of Green Moss Lane was open Sunday morning and reported a break and enter, as well as thefts, police said.

A Cabela's gun locker containing a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and a Remington SPS .308-calibre rifle was taken, police noted, as well as a duty-bag containing RCMP Public Order equipment and clothing.

The bag contained an RCMP rain poncho, RCMP coveralls, RCMP shoulder patches, two RCMP ballcaps, RCMP inclement weather pants with a yellow stripe, batons, a green gas mask and a riot helmet, police wrote in a news release Monday.

"The combination of stolen firearms and RCMP-issued clothing adds particular urgency and concern to this matter," the release said.

The clothing is not the standard duty uniform but a Public Order uniform, police said, adding that an air conditioner, tools and other items were also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police, their nearest detachment or police agency or call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).