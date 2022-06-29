Regina police investigating after man found dead Wednesday morning

Regina police are securing a scene in the 1200 block of Rae Street as of 6:30 a.m. CST Wednesday, after they found a man's body.

Around 2:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the area and confirmed the man was dead.

Patrol officers secured the scene and requested additional resources including the Forensic Identification Unit and the Coroner.

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have begun a death investigation. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).