Regina police investigating after man dies from injuries

Regina police are investigating after a man was injured and died on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Cameron St. around 8:30 p.m. CST after getting a report of the injured man, according to a news release from Regina police.

EMS were also called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited, police say, as the investigation is still in the early stages.

Police are working with the coroners service to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.