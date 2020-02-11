Skip to Main Content
Regina police investigating after 14 overdoses in 3 days
Regina police say officers were called to 14 drug overdoses between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening. It's believed fentanyl is responsible.

Purchasing drugs from a dealer can result in unknown additives and quality control: police

Police used Naloxone to treat three of the people suffering from overdoses. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina police say officers were called to 14 drug overdoses between 1:30 p.m. CST Friday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

It's believed fentanyl is responsible.

In three of the cases, police administered Naloxone, a powerful medication used to block the effects of opioids.

In addition to the 14 overdoses, paramedics were called to a number of other potential ones.

Police are sharing a reminder that purchasing drugs from a dealer can result in unknown quality control and unknown additives.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police or crime stoppers.

