Regina police investigating after 14 overdoses in 3 days

Regina police say officers were called to 14 drug overdoses between 1:30 p.m. CST Friday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

It's believed fentanyl is responsible.

In three of the cases, police administered Naloxone, a powerful medication used to block the effects of opioids.

In addition to the 14 overdoses, paramedics were called to a number of other potential ones.

Police are sharing a reminder that purchasing drugs from a dealer can result in unknown quality control and unknown additives.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police or crime stoppers.