Regina police investigating 44 incidents of smashed vehicle windows within the past week

Regina police are asking for the public's help after a string of smashed vehicle windows in the east and south end of the city.

Regina police say between May 26 and June 2, there were 44 reports of mischief — the majority involving smashed vehicle windows.

The smashed windows were in the Glencairn, Gardiner Park and University Park neighbourhoods, as well as the South Albert area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.