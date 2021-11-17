Regina Police investigate city's 13th homicide of the year

Police in Regina said a death investigation is now a homicide investigation — number 13 in the city for 2021.

Just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 14, officers found the body of a on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road.

A news release published on Tuesday evening said the case is now considered a homicide.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie of Regina and his next-of-kin was notified of his death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details would be released at this time. Anyone with information was asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.