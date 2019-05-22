Regina police investigating string of drive-by shootings that left 3 injured

Regina police say three people were injured in three separate shootings on Tuesday which are possibly related.

In all cases, the victims described a Ford F-150 pickup truck and someone firing a gun from the truck, which is possibly grey or black in colour.

One victim who was robbed at gun point described the vehicle as a black extended cab truck. The incident happened in the area of 14th Avenue and Reynolds Street at around 10:30 p.m. CST.

The truck pulled up to the victim, a 33-year-old man, and someone in the truck pointed a gun at him and demanded his property. The man was robbed but was not injured as the truck sped off.

3 men shot in 17 minutes

10:51 p.m.: Just a little over 20 minutes after this incident, police were called to a hospital where a 29-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound. The man had been outside of a home on the 1900 block of Montreal Street when a "big, black four-door truck" stopped in front of the home, followed by someone firing a gun at the man. The victim's injuries are described as non-life-threatening so far.

10:53 p.m.: Police received a call from someone who said a gun had been fired from a grey truck, with the shooting taking place around Seventh Avenue and Retallack Street. The caller refused to meet with police and offered no other details. There were no casings or evidence of a gun being fired and it's unknown if any injuries had occurred.

11:06 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Second Avenue and Garnet Street. A 38-year-old man was injured but his injuries are deemed non-life-threatening at this point, according to police. The victim said a newer model grey F-150 stopped beside him and then someone fired a shot at him.

11:08 p.m.: Police are called to Third Avenue and Athol Street where a 41-year-old man was also shot and injured. A grey F-150 with a black stripe down the side stopped beside the man and then a gun was fired at him, striking and injuring him. His injuries are said to be serious but non-life-threatening at this point.

Abandoned truck found

Wednesday morning is when Regina police received a call about a stolen F-150 which had been abandoned outside of city limits. The vehicle is being recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone who may have information or witnessed an event with a dark-coloured truck to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Regina police will be answering media questions about the shootings on Wednesday afternoon.