Man, 34, in hospital after being shot: Regina police
Police are investigating a shooting in Regina that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Regina early Saturday morning, police say.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Ottawa Street around 5 a.m., after receiving a call about a gunshot in the area.
When they arrived they found the 34-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound.
In a news release issued on Saturday, police said they are still investigating the matter.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.