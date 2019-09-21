Skip to Main Content
Man, 34, in hospital after being shot: Regina police
Saskatchewan

Man, 34, in hospital after being shot: Regina police

Police are investigating a shooting in Regina that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

34-year-old found on 1800 block of Ottawa Street was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
Police were called to the 1800 block of Ottawa Street around 5 a.m. Saturday, after receiving a call about a gunshot in the area.  (Cory Coleman/CBC)

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in Regina early Saturday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Ottawa Street around 5 a.m., after receiving a call about a gunshot in the area. 

When they arrived they found the 34-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said they are still investigating the matter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|