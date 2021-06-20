Regina police investigate 6th homicide of the year

On Friday, just after midnight, police were called to a hospital about an injured man who later died.

Now. they're investigating Regina's sixth homicide of the year.

After the man died at Pasqua Hospital in Regina, a police investigation led to the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

The man was identified and his family were notified he was dead. No details about his identity were provided in a police news release published Saturday night.

Police say there was no other information to release.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.