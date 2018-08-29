Slightly fewer Indigenous employees in Regina Police Service in 2017

In 2017 there were fewer Indigenous members of the workforce for the Regina Police Service, according to the latest report from the board of police commissioners.

Indigenous people accounted for 8.7 per cent of the total workforce that year, down from 9.5 per cent in 2016. That's also down from 9.7 per cent in 2015.

The RPS has a long-term goal of having Indigenous employees represent 14 per cent of the total workforce, in accordance with an agreement it made with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission. Indigenous people made up only three per cent of the workforce when that agreement was made back in 1992.

Indigenous employees accounted for 10.3 per cent of all officers, or 42 members in total, last year.

In 2016, the provincial government axed its Saskatchewan Police Aboriginal Recruiting Committee. In response, the RPS created an Aboriginal Recruitment Liaison Officer.

That became a permanent position in 2017, with the aim of recruiting officers and civilian employees as well as building community relationships.

There were 610 people employed by the Regina Police Service in 2017, 406 of whom were officers. Fifty-three were Indigenous, 57 were people with disabilities and 50 others were visible minorities.

The number of people with disabilities in the workforce was 3.9 per cent higher, but the RPS numbers indicate that increase was due to more employees requiring accommodation and that the number fluctuates based on needs.