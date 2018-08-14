Regina man charged for allegedly masturbating in public, exposing himself
Regina police arrested and charged a 26-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to two women and masturbated in Victoria Park.
Man facing indecent act charges
The incident took place on Friday. When police responded to the park, the man was arrested.
Police said in a press release that he had been in a car on the east side of Victoria Park.
The man has been charged with an indecent act and fail to comply.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story said the incident occurred last Wednesday. It actually happened Friday, according to corrected police information.Aug 14, 2018 8:17 AM CT