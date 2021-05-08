Regina man charged with impaired driving after pedestrian injured in collision

Regina police have arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him with impaired driving causing bodily harm, after a pedestrian was injured in a Friday morning collision.

Police were called to an area around Ninth Avenue E. and Rothwell Street at around 9:44 a.m. CST. A 23-year-old driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran head-on into a parked car, which in turn hit a pedestrian, according to police.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but was later upgraded to stable condition, police said in a news release.

The 23-year-old driver is is set to appear in court on the impaired driving charge on June 2.