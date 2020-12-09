Regina police trying to identify woman's body found on Tuesday morning

Regina police say an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on Tuesday.

Her body was found at about 11:05 a.m. CST in the alley behind the 2100 block of Albert Street, according to a news release from police.

EMS confirmed she was dead and are helping the coroner determine the circumstances around her death.

Police are trying to identify the woman so they can notify her family.

Anyone with information is asked call Regina police at 306-777-6500.