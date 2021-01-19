Regina police identify city's first homicide victim of 2021

The victim of Regina's first homicide of 2021 has been identified by police as Amber Dawn Wood, 38, of Bienfait, Sask.

Wood was killed by gunshot on Saturday, say officials.

According to police, the incident took place in a residence on the 700 block of Athol Street at around 8:10 a.m. Police say Wood lived in a residence on the block.

Wood was pronounced dead in hospital. The family has been notified of her death.

Police continue to investigate, and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.