New Regina police headquarters hosts flag-raising ceremony ahead of opening to public next week

The Regina Police Service announced the completion of the first phase of its new headquarters campus with a flag-raising ceremony and drum circle performance Thursday morning.

RPS said it plans to open the building to the public next week, but could not give an exact date.

The new headquarters — which have been under construction for two years — are located in the former Saskatchewan Transit Company Regina Terminal at 1717 Saskatchewan Dr.

Police say the building is meant to keep all law enforcement under one roof, improve efficiency in the force and be more accessible to the public.

"The flag-raising this morning felt very powerful and this ultimately is going to be a very good welcoming space for community to come to interact with our officers and ultimately to work together to find ways to build a safer community," said outgoing Chief of Police Evan Bray.

Bray also said the private rooms in the new facility will benefit the public.

"It's going to provide safe places for people to come and report sometimes most of the most challenging or violent or traumatizing situations that they'll ever go through," he said.

"And sometimes when you're sharing intimate details about a sexual assault, you don't need the person that's next to you reporting a stolen car to hear all the details of what you're talking about."

He said the previous headquarters were too small to facilitate that privacy.

"As the headquarters of this essential organization, it's important for this building to be both welcoming and accessible to anyone that visits. As a point of contact for residents, this beautiful space, well-designed [and] well though-out, will help foster this," said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

A $50.4M price tag

Police said most public services will be accessible through the new Link building which sits at ground level, while the old headquarters building required the public to enter through an elevated main door.

The building has solar panels to offset a portion of the facility's energy needs, which officials said will result in reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The RPS campus development project will likely cost $50.4 million, with the final phase to be completed in 2025. In the coming years, the municipal justice building will be turned into a mixed-use space and renovations will be made to the east headquarters.

Bray said he understands there are a lot of issues in Regina that could use money and that he has heard the concerns of the public about the more than $50 million budget, but he feels this project is worth it. Bray said having all law enforcement under one roof is financially efficient.

"In a city this size, there's actually a way to minimize cost by having one facility. It's not a completely brand new building here and there is big savings to that," Bray said.

He said Saskatoon's newest headquarters cost more than double what the new Regina facility costs.

"We've been leasing space for almost $2 million a year in leasing cost, and that obviously will be saved. So in a very short time, much like buying a house versus renting, we're going to be actually having equity in a location that the city of Regina owns," Bray said.

He said he is aware of some public criticism that asks for less money to be given to policing and more to be put into social needs like mental health and addictions outreach. He said he it's necessary to strike a balance.

"The responsibility for policing, for public safety, lies within each municipality. And so it's always a balancing act."