Regina police to decide on naming homicide victims on case-by-case basis

The Regina Police Service says it will evaluate whether or not to release the names of the city's homicide victims on a case-by-case basis, opting out of a blanket policy which would have seen no names released.

The decision will fall to Chief of Police Evan Bray or his designate and will take into consideration the public's right to know and individual privacy, according to the agenda for the next board of police commissioners meeting.

Two sections of The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act will also weigh into the decision. One of the two sections states that personal information cannot be disclosed without the consent of the individual.

The other states that personal information should not be disclosed for 25 years after the death of the individual but could be released earlier if it "would not constitute an unreasonable invasion of privacy" to next of kin.

In the event that an arrest is made and charges are laid, the names of victims can be found in court documents.

According to recommendations from the office of the information and privacy commissioner, a homicide victim's name would not be released if: