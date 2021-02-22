Regina police ID victim of weekend homicide

Police have identified a Regina man as the victim of the city's third homicide of 2021.

He's Justin Robert Delorme, 32, who was pronounced dead in hospital on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Garnet St. at 6:30 a.m. CST after reports of an injured man.

EMTs were also dispatched and took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Monday they're now treating the death as a homicide. They have notified his family and said investigators and victims services will maintain contact with family members.

Police continue to investigate. They're asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

