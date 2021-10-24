Regina police searching for 18-year-old man in homicide investigation

Regina Police Service are searching for an 18-year-old man from Regina who is wanted related to a homicide investigation.

On Monday afternoon officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Angus Street close to the Regina Cemetery due to a report of an dead man.

Police confirmed the death of Kade Luke Neaputung.

As a result of their homicide investigation, Regina Police Service issued a warrant for Thomas Louis Bodechon.

The 18-year-old is wanted in relation to the homicide, police said in a news release.

He is described as approximately 5'10" tall, medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to Regina Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.