Regina police investigating city's 8th homicide of 2021

The death of a 33-year-old Regina man is now being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

Regina Police Service identified the victim as Jason Lee Bird. His family has been notified of his death.

On Thursday, at around 5 a.m., Bird was discovered injured on the 800 block of Princess Street.

He was taken by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Jason Lee Bird was discovered injured on the 800 block of Princess Street, on Thursday at around 5 a.m. Police were still at the scene on Friday. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Following an investigation with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service, police have determined his death is a result of homicide.

This is the city's eight homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made in connection with Bird's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Police continue to investigate.